TravelTuesday: Take a trip to the Klein Karoo’s Oudtshoorn

Oudtshoorn is a small town in the Klein Karoo nestled between the Swartberg and Outeniqua mountain ranges.

Driving from the coast on the beautiful Garden Route over the Outeniqua Pass, the landscape soon changes to the semi-desert region known as the ostrich capital of the world.

Here, the world still has that old-timey feel and the people are as good as the salt of the earth.

When to travel

If you’re not one for the cold, do not travel to Oudtshoorn during the winter months as temperatures easily drop to below zero. Similarly, it can get quite hot in summer. If you’re planning on doing outdoor activities like hiking, Autumn and Spring offer a comfortable middle ground.

How to get there

Unless you live in close proximity to Oudtshoorn, the easiest way to travel will be to fly to George airport. From here, Oudtshoorn is just under an hour’s drive away. The main bus companies also serve Oudtshoorn and have services between Oudtshoorn and Johannesburg, Cape Town and Mossel Bay.