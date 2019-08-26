S Mag

Dineo Moeketsi, Londie London & Nomalanga Shozi: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend

By s mag - 26 August 2019 - 11:29
Image: Steve Tanchel

We’re slowly waving goodbye to winter and welcoming a new colourful season, and our celebrity social media timeline is proving this. 

From motoring festivals to bridal showers, our faves were either booked and busy or just enjoying the weekend with loved ones.

If you need a pick-me-up to help you ease into Monday , checking out what your favourite celebrities got up to might just help .

Dineo Langa (nee Moeketsi) was showered with love by her friends as they hosted a stunning bridal shower for her . The actress tied the knot with her long-time beau, Solo in an intimate traditional ceremony in May. Unlike with her wedding photos, Dineo shared some of her bridal shower snaps on the 'gram.  

View this post on Instagram

We’re not looking back | 💋😎❤️

A post shared by Lorna Maseko (@lornamaseko) on

We’ve lost count of the number of times Lorna Maseko has had an international vacay this year because home girl has been collecting those stamps! The celebrity chef is in Instanbul, Turkey living her best life.

In other black girl travel news, Nomalanga ‘The Flame’ Shozi was running the streets of New York this weekend. The face of BET was in the Big Apple for #BlackGirlsRock which took place last night.

King Loot was at the House of Vans festival this weekend and of course she brought her best kicks to the party. The cool mommy looked effortlessly cool at one of the biggest street culture events in the country. We stan a style icon.  

Moshe Ndiki made an appearance at the Festival of Motoring this weekend.  The TV presenter bought an SUV a couple of months ago and showed up at the motoring festival the big set of wheels.

View this post on Instagram

KuPholiwe cabanga

A post shared by Londie London (@londie_london_official) on

Singer Londie London took a break from recording and went on a retreat with friends. Of course her sense of style wasn’t on a break as she slayed on the ‘gram  in this silk two-piece.

