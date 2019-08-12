This artificial 'tongue' can tell if your expensive bottle is filled with fake whisky

Scientists have come up with an artificial "tongue" which can distinguish subtle differences between whiskies.

Experts at the University of Glasgow have built the miniature taster which can even tell the difference between the same brand aged in different barrels, with more than 99% accuracy. It can also distinguish between whiskies aged 12, 15 and 18 years.

The technology can identify a host of different chemicals within a complex mixture. It could be used not only for quality control but also to combat the booming counterfeit alcohol trade: the method found several hugely expensive bottles of whisky to be fake.

"We call this an artificial tongue because it acts similarly to a human tongue," said Alasdair Clark, of the University of Glasgow's School of Engineering. "Like us, it can't identify the individual chemicals which make coffee taste different to apple juice but it can easily tell the difference between these complex chemical mixtures.