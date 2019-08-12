S Mag

First black Miss London Vimbai Chapungu is 'proud to be African'

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 12 August 2019 - 14:12
Zimbabwean-born Vimbai Chapungu is the first black woman to be crowned Miss London.
Image: Instagram/Vimbai Chapungu

Vimbai Chapungu, the first black woman to be crowned Miss London, hopes to make Africa proud and represent the continent during her reign.

Since winning the coveted title on Friday, Chapungu has been dominating global news headlines for her groundbreaking achievement. 

Taking to Instagram, she has expressed gratitude to her supporters. "I am overwhelmed by the support and love shown by the people in Africa. I am proud to be from the continent and hope to represent you all well."

According to reports by Legit News, Vanguard News and ZWNews, the Zimbabwean-born 24-year old is studying for a master's degree in geography. 

