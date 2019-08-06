S Mag

Lerato Kganyago to launch an eyelash line in SA

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 06 August 2019 - 10:56
Lerato Kganyago's line has already been launched in Botswana.
Lerato Kganyago Lerato Kganyago's line has already been launched in Botswana.
Image: Supplied

Love Lerato's lashes? Well, get ready to have luscious lashes just like hers. Lerato recently announced that she's working hard on securing the bag and will be launching her own lash line. 

She has ventured into the beauty industry with Flutter by LKG, which has already been launched in Botswana. 

Lerato has chosen her squad – four influential make-up artists and a photographer.

"I chose four of my make-up artists I absolutely love, four of the most influential in the country. It was important for me to use ones that I've travelled with and that I'm very close to.

"I chose Clara Banx, Khethiwe Mkhabela, Xola Madube and Precious Xaba."

Her photographer of choice is Tom, of Stills by Tom. Lerato said she chose Tom because he understands what she's trying to achieve with her lash campaign.

"Stills by Tom is really good with beauty pictures and he understands the right angles, what to shoot and look out for, especially with regards to me shooting specifically for the eyelashes. He was like, 'OK we know the focus was on the lashes'."

Best & worst dressed celebs at the 2019 Durban July

Here's which A-list clothes horses were winners when it came to their fashion choices, and who stumbled out of the gate
S Mag
4 weeks ago

Tips for caring for your hair with protective styling this winter

Don’t be afraid to moisturise your hair, expert advises.
S Mag
3 months ago

Dress like the stars: Lerato Kganyago and Cassper Nyovest

Here are a few items to steal from Lerato and Cassper wardrobes for a look that is sure to create a lasting impression.
S Mag
1 year ago

Trending

Latest Videos

One killed, two injured during cash-in-transit heist
Conmen caught on CCTV short-changing garages in Bloem
X