3 women-hosted podcasts you need to be listening to
As we start to celebrate Women's month and shine a light on all things to do with womanhood, we’ve rounded up three podcasts you should be listening to.
From audacious conversations on gender issues, important lessons on digital marketing and entrepreneurship to discussions on mental health, you should definitely give these podcasts a listen.
Lessons with Lion
If you’re looking to learn how to make social media work for your pockets: Lebo Lion is your girl. The Marketing Analyst and Strategist shares tips on branding, digital marketing and entrepreneurship on her podcast Lessons with Lion. The self-proclaimed digital philanthropist is kind enough to use her platforms to drop pearls of wisdom that you might not learn in a business or marketing class. If you’re looking for growth strategies for your small business, how to build a brand and where to get digital skills, you should follow Lebo Lion on Soundcloud to get a beep every time a new episode comes out.
In therapy
This was @Simnikiwe & I after recording our IN THERAPY conversation. We discovered that we're from the same village and that my granddad taught her mom in primary school. Felt like we had known each other all our lives.— ncebakazi manzi (@ncebamanzi) December 13, 2018
Go to https://t.co/q4tauPEDfq and click on Podcasts pic.twitter.com/lHLkjQ7l5E
In therapy is a sobering podcast on a topic many Black people shy away from: seeking professional help for mental health issues. Hosted by Kaya FM’s executive producer, Ncebakazi Manzi, this podcast focuses on the importance of mental health in the Black Community.
In the 10-part series, Manzi speaks to different guests about their experiences with mental health and how therapy has impacted their lives. If you’re looking for tips on how to find the right therapist and the benefits of therapy, this podcast is just for you.
Stay woke with Sibs
If you’re keen for conversations that range from saucy to sobering, Stay woke with Sibs is just the thing for you. Hosted by 5FM newsreader Sibaphiwe 'Sibs' Matiyela, this podcast is your weekly dose of chats about sex, gender issues, and politics and race relations.
Whether you’re looking for a serious conversation, like a chat on gender based violence and cyber bullying with Social Rights Activist, Charlotte Gumbi or a good laugh with the hilarious, Coconut Lez, Stay Woke with Sibs is where you need to be.