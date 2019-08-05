Trouble waking up in the morning? Try these 5 expert tips to start your day the right way

According to the Science of People, starting your morning well sets the tone for the rest of the day. But many of us start the day badly by making poor choices like snoozing the alarm countless times and dashing around our homes looking for keys, which makes getting through the morning rush harder than it should be.

However, experts say it can be made less stressful by doing simple things like waking up on time, breathing properly and having your first cup of coffee a little later on in the day.

Research says our bodies are running low on oxygen first thing in the morning, so taking a few deep breaths can have the effect of a “semi-coffee”— oxygenating your blood and making you feel more alert.

Although the dawn of each new day comes with its own challenges, these five steps can help get your day off to a good start.