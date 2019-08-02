Meghan Markle to launch charity fashion line

"When you walk into a Smart Works space, you're met with racks of clothing and an array of bags and shoes," the duchess reportedly writes in the digital issue of British Vogue.

"Sometimes, however, it can be a potpourri of mismatched sizes and colours, not always the right stylistic choices or range of sizes.

"To help with this, I asked Marks & Spencer, John Lewis & Partners, Jigsaw and my friend, the designer Misha Nonoo, if they were willing to design a capsule collection of more classic options for a workwear wardrobe."

The move has a charitable angle, as the duchess explains, writing: "Taking the idea further, many of the brands agreed to use the one-for-one model: for each item purchased by a customer, one is donated to the charity. Not only does this allow us to be a part of each other's story, it reminds us we are in it together."

Of course, this is not the first time the duchess has branched out into fashion design: prior to marrying Prince Harry, she had a collaborative line with Canadian-based clothing retailer Reitmans.

The fashion line is tipped for release later in the year, with the Daily Mail reporting that further details will be revealed in the fall.