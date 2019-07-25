4 tips on how to enjoy your wedding day with a baby on the way!

Small details can make a pregnant bride’s wedding day even more special — so preparation is critical. Christina Holt, director of Wedding Concepts — which recently won the Best Planning in Africa Award at the Destination Wedding Planners Congress in Dubai — shares some tips to help you ensure that your big day is as special, relaxed, and stress-free as possible.

1. Combat exhaustion

Lethargy and general exhaustion can become a regular experience for an expectant mother. But since this is your day, plan a programme that works for you.

“Make sure your celebration starts a little earlier in the day and have a beautifully styled golf cart or limousine on standby to usher you between the various parts of the day,” suggests Holt.

2. Make your own champopo

Just because you can’t toast your union with champagne doesn’t mean that you’ll have to be stuck drinking juice and non-alcoholic wine. “Consider designing some non-alcoholic signature cocktails for you and your guests,” Holt

says. “Innovation and personalisation of your beverages are a great extension of your overall style and design.”

3. Comfort is key

Everyone wants to dance at their wedding until the sun rises the next day, but swollen feet —exacerbated by uncomfortable stilettos and a constricting dress — may make this seem impossible when you’re pregnant. Holt recommends going for a “beautiful couture dress that is also very comfortable” rather than a ready-made gown. And when it comes to shoes, “Have some flats on standby for the party,” she says. “You could extend this idea as a giveaway token — your guests might appreciate some personalised flips-flops for dancing or as a gift too.”

4. Include the unborn baby in the day

We all know how heartwarming it is to see a child be part of their parents’ wedding as a flower girl or page boy. Even your unborn baby can be part of the festivities if you make sure to create memories you can share with them one day. Holt suggests having “a videographer who interviews you on the day. This way you can address your child/children who will watch the special footage many years down the line.” This could be done as a fun vlog, and you can get guests involved too.