Happy 50th Birthday J-Lo: 5 reasons why she is still slaying

Can you believe that Jennifer Lopez is turning 50 years old today?

The singer, dancer, actress and TV presenter (gosh, what can’t she do?) first came on the scene in 1990 when she landed a part on the show In Living Color, and has since gone on to be one of the biggest superstars in the world.

The fact that she is still slaying at everything, and even doing it better than those half her age, proves why she deserves to be celebrated as she continues to entertain us into the second half-century of her life.