Happy 50th Birthday J-Lo: 5 reasons why she is still slaying
Can you believe that Jennifer Lopez is turning 50 years old today?
The singer, dancer, actress and TV presenter (gosh, what can’t she do?) first came on the scene in 1990 when she landed a part on the show In Living Color, and has since gone on to be one of the biggest superstars in the world.
The fact that she is still slaying at everything, and even doing it better than those half her age, proves why she deserves to be celebrated as she continues to entertain us into the second half-century of her life.
Here are five reasons why we are still loving her at 50!
1. Her iconic Versace dress
Remember that iconic green Versace dress she wore to the 2000 Grammy Awards? How could anyone forget! Vogue even states that the moment inspired Google to create Google images! Well, Versace also hasn’t forgotten the moment, because they have released a sneaker in homage to the dress’s upcoming 20th anniversary as well in time for Lopez’ 50th birthday.
2. She was honoured with the icon fashion award
In June, the Council of Fashion Designers of America named Jennifer Lopez a Fashion Icon and gave her a trophy to honour the occasion. As Vogue reports, she was a deserving recipient and was clearly touched to be given the honour.
She said at the time: “Receiving an award for the fashion image you put forward is a huge honor… It’s an honor to be recognized by some of the most talented artists and designers in the world for simply doing what you love—thank you.”
3. Still looking after her assets
Everyone knows that J-Lo’s got back and she has never been shy about it. She inspired Sir Mix-A-Lot's Baby Got Back. There were wild rumours that she even insured her backside, and now she promotes butt sheet masks from Bawdy Beauty in her ‘Santosha’ subscription box.
4. Her body is still goals
Somehow, no matter the age, Jennifer Lopez always seems to have the best body! When she took to Instagram earlier this year to document the progress of her no sugar, no carbs 10-day challenge, even her ex Puff had to comment with an ‘OMG’!
5. She is still a hustler
If you have not yet seen J-Lo teaching Constance Wu how to pole dance, you might want to quickly watch the trailer of the film Hustlers! The cast shot the film this year, so yes, J-Lo at 50 can probably work a pole better than you. Hustlers is her 34th film and will be coming out later this year.