ThirstyThursday: why you SHOULD spit during a wine tasting

Spitting is frowned upon in polite society - unless of course the spitter is engaged in tasting wines.

"It's by spitting out the wine that you will be even more distinguished in society," pleads Pierre-Jules Peyrat, a Paris sommelier.

Holding forth before a rapt crowd at a wine-tasting in the French capital, Peyrat begins by sticking his expert nose into a glass of chilled rosé: it is important to get a good whiff before tasting the wine.

Once in the mouth, the wine is swirled around - or chewed - for a few seconds. The taster may then make a "duck face" to allow a bit of air in to detect further characteristics, a step called "grumage".

Next, the mouthful of liquid is spewed back out in an unapologetic burst into a spittoon.

For professionals - winegrowers, oenologists, sommeliers, wine merchants - tasting wine means assessing its appearance, or robe, its interaction with air, its aromas and finally its taste, as well as its "structure" in the mouth.

The first step is to identify the wine's basic quality: is it bitter, sweet, salty, acid or umami - that elusive taste between acid and sweet that is prized in Asia?

The appraisal then turns to the tactile sensation the vintage creates: coarse, astringent, effervescent?

Spitting the wine out is intrinsic to a tasting.