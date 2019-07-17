Soweto Ink makes its mark in the tattoo industry

Apart from running a successful business and an annual tattoo festival, the founders of Soweto Ink want to empower upcoming tattoo artists by sharing what Ramate calls "hidden information".

“For example, if you’re operating from a backroom you can’t order from suppliers, that’s number one. And number two you can’t get into a tattoo convention if you’re black, they automatically tell you there’s no space. I’ve experienced all these things first hand,” he says.

Soweto Ink has grown from strength to strength since its inception in 2012. The duo want to see it grow beyond Soweto as they aspire to see their parlour sprout in other parts of the continent. With pop-up stores in Botswana, it seems they’re well on their way.

“People are in love with the culture and are willing to blend into the whole lifestyle. Amazingly, the lifestyle is bigger that side; they love us and they want a part of us so we're looking into opening up a space in 2020 but it's still under wraps.” Ramate says proudly.

This seems to be a step in the right direction for the pair who see their company dominating the continental tattoo industry.

“It’s going to be one of the power houses in the tattoo industry in South Africa, that’s how I see it. It’s definitely going to change a lot of lives, not only in South Africa but around Africa.” says Dlamini.