TravelTuesday: Gen Z would rather travel than own homes or retirement funds

Young travellers from South Korea are the most snap-happy shutterbugs when it comes to taking photos on vacation, while Colombians have the most wanderlust.

That's according to the results of a global survey conducted by Booking.com, which aims to tease out the travel habits of Generation Z, a cohort of coming-of-age young adults between the ages of 16-24.

For the report, Booking.com polled 5,456 respondents in 29 markets including Brazil, China, France, India, Australia, the UK, US, Canada, Indonesia, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand.

The findings show that overall, travel figures high on this generation's minds, with 67% globally saying they're excited at the prospect of discovering the world. But some countries have greater wanderlust than others. At 91%, for instance, respondents from Colombia expressed the highest amount of enthusiasm for travel, followed by India and China (tied at 82%), and Argentina (80%).

Globally, travel and seeing the world outranked higher education, home ownership and retirement funds among Gen Z respondents when it comes to their spending priorities.