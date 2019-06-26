How you feel about your home may be affecting your family relationships

New US research has found how you feel about your home environment and the space that you have might be influencing family relationships.

Carried out by researchers at Brigham Young University, the new study looked at data gathered from 164 families with children ages four to six over a two-year period.

The information included the size of the home and the number of people living in it, as well as data on whether the participants felt that the home was too crowded or too spread out.

Participants were also asked to answer questions on their family, such as "we avoid discussing our fears and concerns" and "we express tenderness."

The findings, published in the Journal of Environmental Psychology, showed that the amount of space per person in the home was positively associated with a family's emotional expressiveness and family decision-making. However, how the participants perceived the space - whether they felt too crowded or too spread out - appeared to have a bigger influence on family relationships than the actual size.

More specifically, the results showed that feeling too crowded was linked to lower levels of family emotional expressiveness, acceptance, and decision-making, while feelings of being too spread out and distant from others was also negatively related to family acceptance. A mother's perceptions of space could also influence the link between the actual amount of space and family functioning.