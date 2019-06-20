Best and worst dressed politicians on the #SONA19 red carpet
Fashion legend Coco Chanel once said, "Before you leave the house, look in the mirror and take one thing off."
Many of Mzansi's political movers-and-shakers would have done well to heed this advice before heading off to parliament for the second state of the nation (Sona) address of 2019 on Thursday evening.
Here's who got a gold star for their sartorial efforts on the Sona red carpet, and who seriously needs to think about hiring — or firing — a stylist.
BEST DRESSED
BUSISIWE MKHWEBANE
The public protector proved that it's possible to slay corruption AND slay the red carpet. From the asymmetrical embellishment on the front, to the flirty flounces in the back, this gown looked great from every angle. The particular shade of fuschia was perfection on Mkhwebane too.
Public Protector @AdvBMkhwebane on the #SONA2019 red carpet
THEMBEKA NGCOBO
Wearing a classic black gown on the red carpet is safe, predictable and frankly a bit of a snooze-fest.
Unless of course, you take your cue from police minister Bheki Cele's wife, and opt for some sassy feather embellishments around the neckline.
PHUMZILE VAN DAMME
The DA MP looked confident and stylish in this novel take on a suit; the wrap-dress-like jacket flattered her figure, while drawing attention to her lovely face.
Wine red certainly is van Damme's colour.
WORST DRESSED
BERNICE SWARTS
Blush pink might suit Swarts's skin tone, but we're willing to bet she'll be blushing when she looks back at photos of herself in this ill-conceived outfit.
The ANC MP looked like a badly-brushed teddy bear in this (hopefully faux) fur creation, which "cuts" her figure in strange places, making it far from flattering.
NAZLEY SHARIF
There's nothing we love more than a gorgeous African print, which is why we so wanted to love this DA MP's Capulana-inspired dress. But we have issues with the fact that Mozambique-patterned fabric was teamed with solid white; this colour is notoriously unforgiving as it highlights every lump and bump making it difficult to wear.
The top was too low — it looked as if it needed to be pulled up — and the sleeves reminded us of the inflatable armbands kids' wear in the pool.
Tapping into my heritage with a Capulana Dress at #SONA2019— Nazley ? (@NazleySharif) June 20, 2019
Dressed by @ShaaziaAdam
Makeup and hair by @SianBiancaMoss pic.twitter.com/cogFvhkHdP
PEMMY MAJODINA
"I'm known for portable fans and big hats. But the state of the nation is still coming. We dress to kill! Watch this space!" the ANC's new chief whip told the Mail & Guardian.
True to her word, she attended Sona in a big hat, but she would have done better to leave it — and that plush stole — at home.
Her choice of accessories, together with the black undergarment showing through the sheer top of her ruby gown, cheapened her whole look.
On the plus side, the A-line silhouette flattered her lovely curves.