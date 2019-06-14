WHO alarmed at STD spread in the era of dating apps

The World Health Organisation expressed alarm at the lack of progress on curbing sexually transmitted diseases, while one of its experts warned of complacency as dating apps are spurring sexual activity.

The UN health agency said in a fresh report that every day globally there were more than one million new cases of treatable sexually transmitted diseases (STD) or infections (STI).

WHO found that there were more than 376 million new cases of chlamydia, gonorrhoea, trichomoniasis and syphilis registered around the world in 2016 - the latest year for which data is available.

That is basically the same number as WHO reported in its previous study, based on data from 2012.

A WHO expert on sexually transmitted infections, Teodora Wi, separately told journalists there were concerns that condom use may be declining as people have lost their fear of contracting HIV in step with the emergence of available and effective antiviral treatments.

People are "more complacent about protection," she said, adding that this was dangerous at a time when "sex is becoming more accessible (through things like) dating apps".

Peter Salama, WHO's executive director of Universal Health Coverage, said in a statement that "we're seeing a concerning lack of progress in stopping the spread of sexually transmitted infections worldwide".