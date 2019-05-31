#MoveForMeMusicVideo: Cassper’s new music video is hot!
Multi award winning rapper Cassper Nyovest has fans drooling over his new music video. The rapper dropped visuals for his single, Move for me, earlier this morning, and it is one thirst trap for many.
Cassper's body 😍😍😍😍😍👅💋😘😘😋😝😝 #MoveForMeMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/Bb8EifYfn4— 💖Mpho_Mphafi💖 (@Mphozurh) May 31, 2019
The sensual music video stars American model Jessica Burciaga and begins with her and Cassper embracing each other in a waterfall.
The mid tempo bop has Caribbean influences, with the the video looking like a summer vacation dream.
This #MoveForMeMusicVideo makes me wanna fall inlove again pic.twitter.com/8YjRZdce6W— Buti Mokoena (@BUTI_MBA) May 31, 2019
While most of us are draped in layers of clothing armoured for the cold, Cassper had as little as possible in the video. The Family Tree owner used Move for me to show off his chiseled body and fans are not complaining.
Cassper D’Nyovest ladies...This screenshot from the #MoveForMeMusicVideo is my public service for the year done! You’re welcome. 😰 pic.twitter.com/esx37Wcsnk— Hulisani Ravele (@HulisaniRavele) May 31, 2019
Cassper’s body transformation has been amazing to watch. In the early days of his career, the Tsibip hit maker was a sexy chubby dude and now he’s shed the weight and buffed up.
WATCH | Cassper's new music video
Move For Me music video by Cassper Nyovest. The song is from his 2018 Sweet and Short Deluxe album. Move For Me is the 5th single Cassper Nyovest has released from his 4th studio album. The song is a mid tempo pop song, with Caribbean and Reggae influences. CREDITS: Directed By Laurenzo Dlamini Produced By Blacksmith Collective