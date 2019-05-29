Bonnie Mbuli shares her beauty tips

Actress, businesswoman and author Bonnie Mbuli celebrated another milestone when her makeup range became available in stores.

The Bonnie x Yardley creator, whose range is primarily aimed at those with dark skin tones, says she hopes the range will inspire girls to love and accept themselves.

“What I really love about this collaboration is that it says to girls ‘the way that you are is perfect, you don’t have to be anything different for somebody to see beauty in you or to see something special in you’,” she says.

Mbuli shared a few of her top beauty tips and trends with us.

Three-step programme:

“I have a three-step programme where I first cleanse my skin, then put on a moisturiser and then sunscreen. “I know a lot of black women who don’t think they need sunscreen but it is very important because our skins are prone to pigmentation, and if you’re burnt by the sun it gets really tough to remove the pigmentation. “So, make sure that you have a cleanser, a good moisturiser and an SPF.”

Go bold with Mbuli’s favourite beauty trends:

“At the moment I’m really enjoying the graphic eye and I also love using liquid eyeliner to play with my eyes or to draw little cute shapes around them.“I also just love a red lip, it always perks you up and gets you into an exciting mood.”