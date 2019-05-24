Music streaming service honours African legends with a dedicated hub

Africa has long produced some of the best music in the world, which is why it's only fitting that Apple Music has created a dedicated African Legends hub.

The music streaming service has curated a range of legendary artists, including the likes of the “barefoot diva” Cesaria Evora, afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti and South Africa’s township-inspired Afrojazz singer Miriam Makeba.

This is a fitting tribute as we approach Africa Day, as African musicians have long produced hits that not only got people dancing, but also speaking truth to power during some of the continent’s most tumultuous times.