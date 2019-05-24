Music streaming service honours African legends with a dedicated hub
Africa has long produced some of the best music in the world, which is why it's only fitting that Apple Music has created a dedicated African Legends hub.
The music streaming service has curated a range of legendary artists, including the likes of the “barefoot diva” Cesaria Evora, afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti and South Africa’s township-inspired Afrojazz singer Miriam Makeba.
This is a fitting tribute as we approach Africa Day, as African musicians have long produced hits that not only got people dancing, but also speaking truth to power during some of the continent’s most tumultuous times.
The playlists offered under the hub offer a rich collection of music under different themes such as Essentials Playlists, Essentials Albums, Classic Singles, A Spotlight On and a dedicated playlist with 50 of the top African songs of all time.
Mzansi shines in several of the lists, including in the classic songs with features of Brenda Fassie’s ‘Vulindela’ – arguably the original crossover song before there was Nkalakatha. Then there is also Makeba’s ‘Pata Pata’.
Whether an African music aficionado, or a novice, what is important is that Africa’s legendary music is getting the respect it deserves even in this digital age of streaming.