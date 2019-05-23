#BlackGirlMagic: These female parliamentarians are only in their 20's
South Africa’s parliament isn’t what it was 25 years ago and the newly elected parliamentarians reflect that.
Over the years, young South Africans have taken it upon themselves to challenge the powers that be with #FeesMustFall being a prime recent example of young people voicing their frustrations.
And now three young women who fought for free tertiary education have been sworn in to sit on the country’s most important decision-making bodies, and we can't wait to see what #BlackGirlMagic they bring to their posts!
Nompendulo Mkhatshwa
Nompendulo Mkhatshwa is a former president of Wits SRC. The 26-year-old rose to prominence when she was at the forefront of the #FeesMustFall protests. The Bachelor of Social Sciences graduate is furthering her studies, with the aim of entering the education sector.
Naledi Chirwa
Naledi Chirwa is a feminist activist and the EFF’s youngest MP at 26. She was active in the #FeesMustFall protests in 2015 and the #RememberKhwezi silent protest in 2016. Chirwa also made it onto the Mail & Guardian’s 200 Young South Africans list in 2017. She is working on her master’s in drama and film studies.
Karabo Khakhua
Karabo Khakhua enrolled for a Bachelor of Social Sciences student at the University of Cape Town (UCT). The 21-year-old former president of the university’s Student Representative Council (SRC) is now the youngest Member of the Provincial Legislature in the Free State. She aims to address youth unemployment and education issues in the province.