BlackGirlMagic: These female parliamentarians are only in their 20's

South Africa’s parliament isn’t what it was 25 years ago and the newly elected parliamentarians reflect that.

Over the years, young South Africans have taken it upon themselves to challenge the powers that be with #FeesMustFall being a prime recent example of young people voicing their frustrations.

And now three young women who fought for free tertiary education have been sworn in to sit on the country’s most important decision-making bodies, and we can't wait to see what #BlackGirlMagic they bring to their posts!