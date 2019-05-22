Nomzamo Mbatha is slaying the game as she bags another award
Nomzamo Mbatha is due to be recognised yet again for being a young African change maker, as well as for her achievements including her work with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).
Mbatha will be honoured at the Breaking Down Borders Africa Youth Leadership Awards at a glittering event in Johanneburg.
While she already has various acting accolades on her resume, it seems as though the stunning actress is being recognised more and more for her work off-screen. Already this year, Mbatha was was bestowed with a Rising Star award in March by Face Africa at its annual gala, while last year she was chosen as one of OkayAfrica 100 Women 2018 Honorees.
Her latest accolade will see her be honoured next to renowned journalist and author Ancillar Mangena as well as Marcus Garvey scholar Dr Shani Roper.
The main aim of the Breaking Down Borders Africa Youth Leadership Awards is to encourage the youth to take their place at the centre of the continent’s development.
Nigerian singer and songwriter, Mr Eazi, is also being recognised for how he has crafted his own blue print when it comes to music. The afro beats musician is also being lauded for breaking down borders as he has collaborated with different artists on the continent.
The artist, who will also be performing at the Bushfire Festival this coming weekend, will also be one of the programme panellists during the subsequent three-day The Breaking Down Borders Africa Youth Summit.
The annual conference, aimed at youth leaders from across the continent, is also a celebration of Africa month and is a lead up to Africa Day on May 25.
The summit hopes to encourage youth participation in governance, social change and the economy through topics that impart knowledge, engage thought and inspire action.
“As a platform the summit presents an opportunity for young people to connect, learn and create in concert around pertinent areas of leadership, development and how we can right the future of the kind of Africa we want to exist in,” says Paul Modjadji, the summit’s programme manager.
Organisers hope that under the theme of ‘Reclaim Africa’, young people will be called to action to work towards an Africa they desire to be a part of.
The Breaking Down Borders Africa Youth Summit will be hosted from May 22 – 24 2019 at the Sci-Bono Discovery Centre.