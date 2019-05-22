Nomzamo Mbatha is slaying the game as she bags another award

Nomzamo Mbatha is due to be recognised yet again for being a young African change maker, as well as for her achievements including her work with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Mbatha will be honoured at the Breaking Down Borders Africa Youth Leadership Awards at a glittering event in Johanneburg.

While she already has various acting accolades on her resume, it seems as though the stunning actress is being recognised more and more for her work off-screen. Already this year, Mbatha was was bestowed with a Rising Star award in March by Face Africa at its annual gala, while last year she was chosen as one of OkayAfrica 100 Women 2018 Honorees.

Her latest accolade will see her be honoured next to renowned journalist and author Ancillar Mangena as well as Marcus Garvey scholar Dr Shani Roper.

The main aim of the Breaking Down Borders Africa Youth Leadership Awards is to encourage the youth to take their place at the centre of the continent’s development.