ThrowbackThursday to 7 of the worst Met Gala dresses

There can be no doubt that the Met Gala is the biggest fashion night on the calendar.

Formally called the Costume Institute Gala, the soiree takes place every first Monday in May, serving as a fundraising benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Arts in New York.

This year, the big night will be on Monday, with the theme being Camp: Notes on Fashion.

The event always attracts the who's who from the famous sect, and bagging a ticket to the event is a sure sign that one has "arrived".