#ThrowbackThursday to 7 of the worst Met Gala dresses
There can be no doubt that the Met Gala is the biggest fashion night on the calendar.
Formally called the Costume Institute Gala, the soiree takes place every first Monday in May, serving as a fundraising benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Arts in New York.
This year, the big night will be on Monday, with the theme being Camp: Notes on Fashion.
The event always attracts the who's who from the famous sect, and bagging a ticket to the event is a sure sign that one has "arrived".
As such, celebs usually put their best foot forward - going all out to not only stand out in a crowd full of A-listers, but also to cement their place as one of the most fashion-forward stars in the world.
Unfortunately, our faves don't always get it right. Throughout the Institute's 70-year history, there have been no shortage of flops in the gowns and looks chosen on the night.
Here are seven of the worst from the past two decades.
Solange
Solo usually gets it so right. The "cooler" of the Knowles sisters is undoubtedly a fashion icon, which is what makes her choice for the 2015 gala so confusing and tragic. The dress is a shimmering mess, looks like she is wearing it back-to-front, and is just all round shocking. At least her face looked beautiful...
Nicki Minaj
The theme for 2017 was "Comme des garçons's Rei Kawakubo"...which is why Nicki probably just said, "stuff it, I'm doing whatever I want cause I don't know what that means either". Or she came straight off stage from one of her frisky performances and then threw on a train for modesty. Or she just got it wrong. Whatever. Mess.
Serena Williams
On the court, one of the greatest to have ever done it. At the Met, one of the worst. In 2011, Serena lost six-love to the fashion gods when she donned this day-at-the-races-in-Benoni white ensemble. The evening was themed, Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty. Serena only got the savage part right.
Kim Kardashian-West
Look, no-one wants to bash a pregnant woman. But Kim deserved all the memes and disapproval that came after she rocked up at the Met looking like a couch. The floral number was just so terrible that no words can explain what took over the reality star and businesswoman in 2013 when she rocked up on the night in this ill-advised Givenchy number.
Lady Gaga
Gaga always pushes the envelope, but in 2015, she just pushed bad fashion sense and forgettability. Theme? China: Through the Looking Glass. Gaga? "Let me low-key culturally appropriate". Result? Mess.
Amal Clooney
Mrs George Clooney was a walking and talking representation of "when bad clothes happen to good people" in 2018. The lawyer, philanthropist and all round great person got it oh so wrong in this Richard Quinn pant-suit and dress. Perhaps she wanted us to know that she wears the pants in the relationship? Actually, we don't care. She should have done better than this low-budget looking monstrosity.
3LW
To be fair, we also don't know who they are. But we could NOT leave this girl band off the list! Imagine being invited to one of fashion's BIGGEST nights, and showing up looking like this?! Something tells us they were probably not invited back. Ever.