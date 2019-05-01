Sports Illustrated to feature burkini-clad model in famous swimsuit issue

Sports Illustrated's annual swimsuit issue, best known for its racy covers of scantily clad bikini models, will feature for the first time a Muslim model wearing a hijab and burkini, the magazine said on Monday.

Somali-American model Halima Aden's rookie spread will be set in Kenya, where she was born in a refugee camp and lived until the age of seven.

"Growing up in the States, I never really felt represented because I never could flip through a magazine and see a girl who was wearing a hijab," Aden said in a video tweeted by the magazine.