How to wear sunglasses Rihanna-style

By Keneilwe Pule - 30 April 2019 - 11:53
Image: GothamGC Images/ Getty Images

The jack of all trades is often the master of none. Surely you have heard this one before, but one need only look at Rihanna to know that this right here is far from the truth.

From the music she produces, to launching her bomb make-up line and her personal style, Rihanna can do no wrong. We round up our favourite looks of her rocking shades, because the girl’s future is just too bright.

Futurism

Go for a tone on tone look in nude colours and pair it with gold framed shades and gold hoop earrings.

Retro Chic

No better way to time travel than through your shades. Go for the mysterious all black frame sunglasses. Complete the look with a matte lipstick in a deep neutral colour.

Work-wear inspired

Pair your reflective sunglasses with a boiler suit for a full on work-war inspired outfit.

Gusband & wife at the @louisvuitton cookout ✊🏿

Classic aviators

If you are looking to give off a classic vibe go for aviators and pair them with anything from a denim on denim outfit to a long length tailored half coat.

Tinted sunglasses

Tinted sunglasses scream ready for summer. Complete the outfit with high-waist ripped denim jeans worn with a sporty crop top. Add a PVC sandal heal for a chicer look.

when yo skirt too short.

11 months ago

10 months ago

