Celeb make-up artist shares her top 5 foundations for dark skin tones

We've said goodbye and good riddance to the days when being a dark-skinned beauty meant our make-up options were limited. Today, we're almost faced with the opposite problem - too many choices!

To help you narrow it down, we asked A-list make-up artist Faith Seuoe to share her top five foundation brands for dark skins:

1. Black Up

Black Up offers different foundation textures, such as creamy or liquid, catering to different skin needs, says Seuoe. "The Full Coverage Cream Foundation, R530, works particularly well in concealing skin imperfections, such as dark spots and blemishes." However, it is on the pricey side, she admits.

2. Black Opal

"Black Opal foundation creates beautiful skin; I love what it does in terms of colour and texture,” says Seuoe. "It’s also good on one’s pocket as it's not too expensive and a little bit goes a long way."