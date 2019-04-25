Celeb make-up artist shares her top 5 foundations for dark skin tones
We've said goodbye and good riddance to the days when being a dark-skinned beauty meant our make-up options were limited. Today, we're almost faced with the opposite problem - too many choices!
To help you narrow it down, we asked A-list make-up artist Faith Seuoe to share her top five foundation brands for dark skins:
1. Black Up
Black Up offers different foundation textures, such as creamy or liquid, catering to different skin needs, says Seuoe. "The Full Coverage Cream Foundation, R530, works particularly well in concealing skin imperfections, such as dark spots and blemishes." However, it is on the pricey side, she admits.
2. Black Opal
"Black Opal foundation creates beautiful skin; I love what it does in terms of colour and texture,” says Seuoe. "It’s also good on one’s pocket as it's not too expensive and a little bit goes a long way."
3. Bobbi Brown
"I would recommend Bobbi Brown for older, more mature, skin because it almost feels like skincare." The colours are great for dark skin tones - they have a wide variety of shades with varied undertones, ranging from red and yellow to blue, for much darker skin, Seuoe adds.
4. Estee Lauder
"The biggest advantage of Estee Lauder is that it has staying power. So, if you have a busy schedule and don’t want to worry about replenishing your foundation, then this is the brand for you. I also love their darkest colours; I think they provide great coverage."
5. L' oreal
L’Oreal has done a good job in terms of widening their range of foundations, says Seuoe, who is a particular fan of their Infallible collection. They offer shades with yellow-orange undertones, which are ideal for warmer skin tones, she says.