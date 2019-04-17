Dress like the stars: Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke

Actors Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke's personal style can be described as classic with a unique take. When Nyong’o is not rocking beautiful gowns on the red carpet she is often seen wearing bold prints and bright coloured ensembles, making her hard to miss. What to love most about her style is her ability to fuse African tribal accents with contemporary designs.

Duke’s fashion choices can be described as a fresh take on casual dressing. His looks range from sweat pants paired with t-shirts and sneakers to tuxedos in rich earthy hues.

If you’re looking to stand out, here are some style tips to incorporate into your own wardrobe.