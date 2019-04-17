Dress like the stars: Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke
Actors Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke's personal style can be described as classic with a unique take. When Nyong’o is not rocking beautiful gowns on the red carpet she is often seen wearing bold prints and bright coloured ensembles, making her hard to miss. What to love most about her style is her ability to fuse African tribal accents with contemporary designs.
Duke’s fashion choices can be described as a fresh take on casual dressing. His looks range from sweat pants paired with t-shirts and sneakers to tuxedos in rich earthy hues.
If you’re looking to stand out, here are some style tips to incorporate into your own wardrobe.
Lupita Nyong’o – Eclectic
Steal her style
- Diversify your style by borrowing from prominent fashion eras such as the 70s and 80s.
- Introduce bright primary colours such as red, green and yellow.
- When it comes to accessories easy does it. Pair your bright coloured ensembles with Polaroid sunglasses and stud earrings.
Wardrobe inspiration:
Winston Duke – Dapper man
Steal his style
- Pair your lightweight fabric suits with achromatic coloured sneakers for a modern twist to your outfit.
- Think of the colour of your clothing items as essential to your wardrobe building blocks. Go for suiting in solid colours such navy blue, burgundy and turquoise green. Pair a navy suit with a concrete grey turtleneck for a suave look.
- Start collecting backpacks in neutral tones as well as sunglasses to compliment your outdoor looks.
Wardrobe inspiration:
Stockists:
American Swiss, americanswiss.co.za
Old Khaki, oldkhaki.co.za
Superbalist, superbalist.com
Woolworths, woolworths.co.za