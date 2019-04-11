The new Nissan Micra proves that good looks don't have to cost a lot
Is this a ride or die?
Ride. On the whole, the Micra Acenta Plus Tech offers a comfortable, smooth ride that is good on the open road and efficient for basic zooming around. The technological specs include features usually associated with higher-end cars, such as four cameras for parking assistance, a seven-inch infotainment screen, and cruise control.
As part of the stability control, there is hill-start assist,which spares a lot of blushes, especially if you’retrying to balance a car you are still getting used to on an incline. Blindspot alert is also a highlight:an orange warning light flashes when a sneaky car creeps up on you.
The biggest issue is getting the right degree of power for quick lane changes and living-on-the-edge overtaking. The car took too long to respond, with obvious turbo lag,which was disappointing for a turbo car.
What's the inside story?
After stepping inside one of these babies, you’d be excused for momentarily thinking you’rein a sports car. The interior has funky “energy orange” interior detailing, with a leather-trimmed steering wheel.
The infotainment system makes for a pretty cool central focus on the dash. But if you don’t want to use that while driving, steering wheel control allows you to control almost all the car’s settings, including being able to turn the blindspot indicator on or off, should it prove annoying during rush-hour traffic.
Pretty ugly
Pretty. This hatchback is a far cry from the original, frog-looking Debbie Dowdy of five generations ago.
The design is slick, with attractive colour options including energy orange if you want to stand out in the crowd.
The angular upgrade means it not only has a sleeker and sportier vibe, but it also fits in better with the rest of the cool kids on the road.
Verdict
With a price of R299 900, it is definitely worth considering if you are looking in the upper Bsegment. The technology that comes standard is impressive, and the car’s aesthetic will have you wanting to show off your ride.
The good
Hill-start assist. Price point. Stylish interior. 360°cameras. Six-year/150 000km warranty. Threeyear/90 000km service plan.
The bad
Lack of power at points. Sometimes unpleasant noise while building up to the sweet spot. Tight rear space.