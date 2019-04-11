The new Nissan Micra proves that good looks don't have to cost a lot

Is this a ride or die?

Ride. On the whole, the Micra Acenta Plus Tech offers a comfortable, smooth ride that is good on the open road and efficient for basic zooming around. The technological specs include features usually associated with higher-end cars, such as four cameras for parking assistance, a seven-inch infotainment screen, and cruise control.

As part of the stability control, there is hill-start assist,which spares a lot of blushes, especially if you’retrying to balance a car you are still getting used to on an incline. Blindspot alert is also a highlight:an orange warning light flashes when a sneaky car creeps up on you.

The biggest issue is getting the right degree of power for quick lane changes and living-on-the-edge overtaking. The car took too long to respond, with obvious turbo lag,which was disappointing for a turbo car.