IN PICTURES | Celebs have been bringing the heat across Jozi this past week

Even though the weather has not been necessarily been kind or inviting, that has not stopped Joburg's A-listers from stepping out in style.

In collaboration with HBO®, and Game of Thrones, Johnnie Walker South Africa launched the new White Walker by Johnnie Walker last night, which is inspired by the hit show, Game of Thrones's feared characters, the White Walkers.

The glamorous event was emceed by Anele Mdoda and was well attended by celebrities, including Enhle Mbali, Reason, Langa Mavuso and Ayanda Thabethe.

Also making waves in the limited-edition bottle mix, was Ciroc vodka, who launched their fashionable Ciroc x Moschino campaign in another star studded affair during the recent fashion week.

Here's a look at who made the cut for the exclusive events.