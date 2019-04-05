IN PICTURES | 5 of the hottest fashion trends for Autumn/Winter 2019
1. CUDDLY COATS
The Teddy Bear coat is the surprise hero of the new season. Expect to find these faux fur coats in an endless array of styles in store, but keep in mind that the longer the length and the more textured the fabric the better. Coats in shades of black and white are particularly covetable.
2. LEATHER BELTS
Cinched waists are back as yester-season’s corset belt has now become the big leather belt. It's easy to get on board with this trend as these pretty but tough accessories complement anything from a skirt to a suit.
3. OVERSIZED SUITING
Suits are still having a moment and this season, one or two sizes up seems to be the way to wear them.
Play with this traditional silhouette by going for a wide-leg trouser and oversized blazer with a soft slouch in the shoulders.
You can also wear the oversized blazer as a dress with a polo-neck underneath, if you’re in the mood to bare your legs.
4. VIBRANT SKINS
Exotic skins are the highly favoured statement prints of recent months. From snakeskin to zebra to leopard print, if you really want to stand out, opt for your choice of print set on a vibrant standout hue like yellow or red, instead of the standard neutrals.
5. STANDOUT BOOTS
Winter footwear is all about making a statement. Choose eye-catching prints and bold colours that complement or even contrast with your outfit. Wear with anything, including over suits and under long dresses.