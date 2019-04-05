S Mag

IN PICTURES | 5 of the hottest fashion trends for Autumn/Winter 2019

By Nothemba Mkhondo - 05 April 2019 - 00:00
Teddy bear coats are big news this season.
Teddy bear coats are big news this season.
Image: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

1. CUDDLY COATS

The Teddy Bear coat is the surprise hero of the new season. Expect to find these faux fur coats in an endless array of styles in store, but keep in mind that the longer the length and the more textured the fabric the better. Coats in shades of black and white are particularly covetable.

Make a statement with an oversized leather belt.
Make a statement with an oversized leather belt.
Image: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
Oversized belts work equally well with pants or skirts.
Oversized belts work equally well with pants or skirts.
Image: Timur Emek/Getty Images

2. LEATHER BELTS

Cinched waists are back as yester-season’s corset belt has now become the big leather belt. It's easy to get on board with this trend as these pretty but tough accessories complement anything from a skirt to a suit.

An oversized suit looks effortlessly cool.
An oversized suit looks effortlessly cool.
Image: Christian Vierig/Getty Images
A belted oversized suit jacket makes for a stylish dress.
A belted oversized suit jacket makes for a stylish dress.
Image: Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images

3. OVERSIZED SUITING

Suits are still having a moment and this season, one or two sizes up seems to be the way to wear them.

Play with this traditional silhouette by going for a wide-leg trouser and oversized blazer with a soft slouch in the shoulders.

You can also wear the oversized blazer as a dress with a polo-neck underneath, if you’re in the mood to bare your legs.

Exotic animal prints are in this season.
Exotic animal prints are in this season.
Image: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
Can you have too much of a good thing?
Can you have too much of a good thing?
Image: Melodie Jeng/Getty Images

4. VIBRANT SKINS

Exotic skins are the highly favoured statement prints of recent months. From snakeskin to zebra to leopard print, if you really want to stand out, opt for your choice of print set on a vibrant standout hue like yellow or red, instead of the standard neutrals.

Don't hide those fabulous boots under your trousers!
Don't hide those fabulous boots under your trousers!
Image: Timur Emek/Getty Images
Don't shy away from prints - especially on your footwear.
Don't shy away from prints - especially on your footwear.
Image: Christian Vierig/Getty Images

5. STANDOUT BOOTS

Winter footwear is all about making a statement. Choose eye-catching prints and bold colours that complement or even contrast with your outfit. Wear with anything, including over suits and under long dresses.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Can eating hot cross buns get you arrested at a breathalyser roadblock?
Cannibalistic Cobra regurgitates another cobra
X