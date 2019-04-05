#Beauty: Our beauty editor answers your burning questions
Question: The weather is still pretty hot, even though it’s autumn. How do I stop my foundation from slipping off by lunch time but still not apply a lot of products?
Thabile, Keble Park
Answer: We’re still experiencing so much humidity, even though it’s a transitional season. No one likes make-up slippage, so you could invest in a really good, silicon-like texture primer that will grab into the skin and create a great base for your foundation to adhere to.
A way to identify the perfect primer texture? When dispensing the primer on the hand, it’s silky and lightweight. As soon as you spread it, it becomes a bit velvety, with a paste-like feeling and loses its slip as it spreads.
A trick that I’ve loved to use lately is applying a super lightweight layer of coverage mixed with a liquid highlighter on the skin then buffing a powder foundation all over the face in circular motions. Not only does it supply you with a second layer of coverage but sets the foundation – it won’t move all day and surprisingly doesn’t leave a cakey powdery look.
Question: My hair tangles a lot when I wash it, making combing out so painful. What can I do?
Nombuso, Alberton
Answer: Afro-textured hair is very susceptible to tangling, no matter how much you try to combat it by braiding your hair or sleeping with a headscarf on.
Though these practices definitely help, the shampoo process can undo all your efforts. The next time it’s your wash day, try applying a pre-poo solution of normal conditioner and hair oil.
This has helped me a great deal in minimising those detangling tears. Section the hair into four and wet each section before working the solution through the hair in a milking motion.
Leave the solution in for a couple of minutes under a shower cap before washing it out and shampooing as normal.
Finger-tangle the hair while it is towel dry and you will find the hair much softer now.
Lastly, spray on a solution of a leave-in conditioner and water mixed in a spray bottle, especially at the ends where knots occur a lot.