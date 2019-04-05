Beauty: Our beauty editor answers your burning questions

Question: The weather is still pretty hot, even though it’s autumn. How do I stop my foundation from slipping off by lunch time but still not apply a lot of products?

Thabile, Keble Park

Answer: We’re still experiencing so much humidity, even though it’s a transitional season. No one likes make-up slippage, so you could invest in a really good, silicon-like texture primer that will grab into the skin and create a great base for your foundation to adhere to.

A way to identify the perfect primer texture? When dispensing the primer on the hand, it’s silky and lightweight. As soon as you spread it, it becomes a bit velvety, with a paste-like feeling and loses its slip as it spreads.

A trick that I’ve loved to use lately is applying a super lightweight layer of coverage mixed with a liquid highlighter on the skin then buffing a powder foundation all over the face in circular motions. Not only does it supply you with a second layer of coverage but sets the foundation – it won’t move all day and surprisingly doesn’t leave a cakey powdery look.