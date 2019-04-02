Celebs remember Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, one year on since her death

Today marks exactly one year since the passing of struggle stalwart and the "Mother of the Nation", Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Born in the Eastern Cape on 26 September 1936, Madikizela-Mandela, was one of the most well-known female activists in South Africa.

On the anniversary of her death, South Africans have shared messages of remembrance for one of the country's most prolific figures. Among those who remembered Mama (as she was affectionately known) were some of the country's leading political figures, actors and musicians.

Here are some of their tributes: