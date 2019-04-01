Keto diet: is this new diet dangerous to your vaginal health?

HOW DIET CHANGES AFFECT YOUR VAGINA

Specialist in gynaecology Dr Sumayya Ebrahim says there’s no major research to show any link between Keto crotch and the Keto diet but she adds: "I could understand how the odour in the vagina can change based on your diet."

When anything disrupts the acidic environment of the vagina this results in some bacteria that overgrow. Those bacteria can create an imbalance in the bacterial environment. They then produce what we call amines, or substances, that can favour an odour.

Essentially, it’s an indirect consequence: the imbalance in the pH triggers off a change in the flora of the vagina which can then create an odour.

According to Ebrahim, "Any change in any diet can do that: if you binge on alcohol; if you’re on a starvation diet, if you’re not eating; if you’ve been on recent antibiotics; or if you’ve been very stressed – all those factors. Because the vagina doesn’t exist in isolation, it exists as part of a general whole, the wellbeing of your vagina will reflect the wellbeing of your body."

If the problem is an imbalance in the pH of the vagina, sometimes all that’s required is vaginal probiotics. Possible suggestions from your doctor will be a gel or a capsule that you insert it into your vagina that brings the pH back to normal. "Or, you could just wait long enough for your body to rebalance itself," Ebrahim says.

The other thing that you could theoretically result in Keto crotch is from the amines produced from the Keto diet – similar to what happens when you get Keto breath. "Technically any secretion from your body can have that smell," says Ebrahim.

IS THE KETO CROTCH DANGEROUS?