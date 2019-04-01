S Mag

Best Dressed celebrities at the 50th NAACP Image Awards 2019

By SMAG - 01 April 2019 - 17:16
50th NAACP Image Awards - Marsai Martin attends the 50th NAACP Image Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 30, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
50th NAACP Image Awards - Marsai Martin attends the 50th NAACP Image Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 30, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Image: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images via Getty Image

The NAACP Image Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 30 and many a celeb stepped out for the affair.

The awards celebrate people of colour working and thriving in film, television, music, literature, and social justice figures.

Black-ish was one of the top winners at this year’s event scooping the Outstanding Comedy award as well as all four of the top acting awards in the comedy category. Jay-Z was the main honoree as he was awarded the 2019 President's Award.

He dedicated his award to his grandmother, mother and to his always stunning wife, Beyonce.

And speaking of celebrities looking their best, the Carters were not the only ones looking fresh at the awards. Many celebrities stepped out dressed to the nines.

Check out some of our favourite looks from the event in the gallery below:

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Can eating hot cross buns get you arrested at a breathalyser roadblock?
Cannibalistic Cobra regurgitates another cobra
X