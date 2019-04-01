Best Dressed celebrities at the 50th NAACP Image Awards 2019

The NAACP Image Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 30 and many a celeb stepped out for the affair.

The awards celebrate people of colour working and thriving in film, television, music, literature, and social justice figures.

Black-ish was one of the top winners at this year’s event scooping the Outstanding Comedy award as well as all four of the top acting awards in the comedy category. Jay-Z was the main honoree as he was awarded the 2019 President's Award.

He dedicated his award to his grandmother, mother and to his always stunning wife, Beyonce.