The king of thirst-trap: 5 times Winston Duke made us swoon

The world is thirsting hard for Winston Duke. If you have been under a rock and don't know who he is, he is the actor who left us clutching our pearls after watching Black Panther.

His turn as M'Baku won him many a fan, not only for his acting, but also his ridiculous hotness.

If you didn't get enough of the tall, cool, glass of chocolate milkshake, today you are in luck! Not only is (the) Duke back on our screens in the box office smash hit, Us, which hit our shores today, but we have rounded up a few reasons why we looove Winston Duke.