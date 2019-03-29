The king of thirst-trap: 5 times Winston Duke made us swoon
The world is thirsting hard for Winston Duke. If you have been under a rock and don't know who he is, he is the actor who left us clutching our pearls after watching Black Panther.
His turn as M'Baku won him many a fan, not only for his acting, but also his ridiculous hotness.
If you didn't get enough of the tall, cool, glass of chocolate milkshake, today you are in luck! Not only is (the) Duke back on our screens in the box office smash hit, Us, which hit our shores today, but we have rounded up a few reasons why we looove Winston Duke.
He is really, really tall
His height alone is swoon worthy. Towering at 1,96m tall, Duke is almost two metres tall, making him a tall glass of water for those who really are parched.
View this post on Instagram
#saturdaysweat ! I love my body, but it's hard to change! It resists and it fights me. So, I constantly have to re-adjust my workouts, diet/nutrition plans and REST. I also always have to resign myself to the fact that I can't fight my genetics; instead, I have to work within those constraints. The process is the key... much like life, most things do not work out in our anticipated timeframe or how we want them to but, "CHAMPIONS ADJUST"! I ADJUST! #champion #gymflow #saturdayworkout #workday #actor #actorslife #california #losangeles #trinidad #trinidadandtobago #nigeria #brazil #work #inspiration #fitness #marvel #blackpanther #melanin #workinprogress #body #temple @marvel @marvelstudios @mensfitnessmag @menshealthmag @humanfitproject
He understands the thirst
Even he knows that people thirst over him now. Buzzfeed recently asked him to read some thirsty tweets and not only did he engage with his fans in a calm and understanding manner, he also showed a little bit of humour in between the tweets, and what’s not hot about that.
View this post on Instagram
Them Glutes tho...You mad?!!Tune in tonight for more varsity blues and Glutes on an all new #modernfamily #primetime #comedy #multicam #actor #actorlife #actorslife #abc #california #losangeles #lovemyjob #trinidadandtobago #lightscameraaction #work #set #setlife #modernfamily #tv #television #positivevibes #varsity #jv #varsityblues #positivevibesonly #fit #islandboy #pictureoftheday #boom #pic
Thicc Dzaddy
Duke’s thighs are a thing! In fact, they have sparked a whole movement and 2019 has been declared “the year of the meaty man thighs”. Already his role in Black Panther had people thirsting over him, but the release of Us now has everyone focused on his thighs in particular. Think pieces have been written about them. Cultural commentators have given their perspectives. Yes, be inspired. No more skipping leg day.
He is a feminist
Not only does Duke identify as a feminist but he is also not afraid to call out problematic behaviour. He is also willing to be active in his beliefs such as when joined the UN Women HeForShe IMPACT Summit in 2018, which aimed to come up with solutions to “to achieve gender parity in the world, and emphasised the importance of men joining the fight for women’s equality.”
View this post on Instagram
How I treat #colonizer #mbaku #teachthebabiesthetruth #yougonegetdiswork #themoreyouknow #garveyites #eachoneteachone #thirdeyeawakening #grandrising #ase #hotep #truth #vibrationsfindeachother #vibratehigher #kings #queens #iammyancestors #iammybrotherskeeper #pride #jessieowens #themosthigh #breakfree #wakeup #knowledgeiswealth #knowledgofself #knowledgeispower
Ooh M’baku, woof woof
Winston Duke was a scene-stealer in Black Panther! His barking in the film was a cultural moment that has reportedly led to people randomly barking at him as he went about his life.
To think that it was all improvised, just goes to show what a talent he is. And if you couldn’t get enough of M’Baku you are in luck because not only does he appear in Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War, he will also appear in Avengers: Endgame this year and in most likely in the sequel to Black Panther which is already in the writing stages.