Meet the stylist behind our S Mag March cover
Bee Diamondhead, below , is not a new name to the fashion scene. Upon her return from studying styling in London and working as a fashion assistant under the Vanity Fair title, Bee made a name for herself in SA as a fashion editor for Marie Claire South Africa before becoming a full-time freelance fashion stylist. Now she lends her expertise as a youth trend expert and creative consultanton major campaigns such as the Boity x Legit collaboration.
Briefly describe your personal style evolution.
When I was younger, standing out was important to me but now I want to invest in timeless, comfortable and epic pieces.
What was that moment when you knew that you were a stylist ?
I’ve always known I had an eye for it. I was the kid in school with the “s trange” out -fits but very proud of myself.
What are your tips for translating personal style for the off ice?
Be yourself but be respectful of the environment.
How can one channel their favourite celebrity’s style for events?
I don’t think people should. People should be comfortable in their own style and work on that. Celebrities themselves are styled and curated by a whole team.
Who is your favourite local designer and why?
I love Rich Mnisi, NicholasCoutts, Lukhanyo Mdingi, Thebe Magugu … I’m really enjoying the new generation and very proud of them.