Would you be willing to pay R12k for these sneakers?

There are few things as satisfying as taking a brand new pair of pristine designer sneakers out of the box. But if you buy a pair of Gucci's distressed Screener leather sneakers, you'll have a different experience: these takkies come looking pre-worn and dirty.

Part of Gucci's 2019 Cruise collection, they're available in an array of variations for men and women. Prices start from $870, or just over R12.5k; the most expensive pair goes for more than R20k and is adorned with an art deco crystal chain.