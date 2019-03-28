S Mag

Would you be willing to pay R12k for these sneakers?

By Sanet Oberholzer - 28 March 2019 - 10:17
A model walks the runway in a pair of Screener leather sneakers at the Gucci Cruise 2019 show on May 30 2018 in France.
Image: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

There are few things as satisfying as taking a brand new pair of pristine designer sneakers out of the box. But if you buy a pair of Gucci's distressed Screener leather sneakers, you'll have a different experience: these takkies come looking pre-worn and dirty.

Part of Gucci's 2019 Cruise collection, they're available in an array of variations for men and women. Prices start from $870, or just over R12.5k; the most expensive pair goes for more than R20k and is adorned with an art deco crystal chain.

In creating the Cruise 2019 collection, Gucci says it was influenced by "old school shapes and materials inspired by vintage sportswear". Their Screener sneakers in particular were inspired by the classic trainers from the 70s; they're described as having been “treated for an allover distressed effect”.

The Italian brand came under fire last month for its "balaclava jumper", which some said resembled blackface imagery. Now thanks to their Screener sneakers they're being criticised for commercialising poverty and trying to make being poor fashionable.

Social media has been abuzz with comments: 

The Screener sneakers are not the only 'pre-loved looking' shoes Gucci has for sale. Their Rhyton leather sneakers are similarly retro-inspired and distressed-looking. Retailing for $790, they'll set you back just over R11k.

