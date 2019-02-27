Not your same-old sandwich: 3 creative ways to make lunch with sliced bread

1. PINWHEEL SANDWICH WRAP

Run out of wraps or tortillas? Use a sliced bread to make a pinwheel sandwich wraps instead.

Cut the crusts off a slice of bread, then flatten it with a rolling pin until it's thin. Spread a layer of butter, mayonnaise or cream cheese on the bread to moisten it. Then layer on your fillings. Thin, pliable fillings work best - think shaved cold meats.

Starting with one of the shorter sides, tightly roll the bread up 'sushi-style'. Neaten the edges with a sharp knife, if desired.

Tightly wrap the sandwich in plastic wrap, or kitchen paper and string, and refrigerate overnight; this will help the sandwich wrap to hold it's shape. It'll be ready to pop in your child's lunchbox in the morning.