Lady Gaga wears R416m necklace featuring rare SA gem to the Oscars

By staff reporter - 26 February 2019 - 17:53
Lady Gaga wearing a necklace featuring the famed Tiffany Diamond at the 91st Annual Academy Awards on February 24 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Image: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lady Gaga's been creating a stir since the Oscars on Sunday not only for her Best Original Song win — and her oh-so-steamy Shallow duet with Bradley Cooper — but because of her choice of accessories.

The actress paired her stunning black Alexander McQueen gown with a Tiffany & Co necklace featuring one of the world's largest fancy yellow diamonds as its centrepiece  — the historic jewel weighs a whopping 128.54 carats! 

A close-up of the Tiffany & Co necklace Lady Gaga wore to the Oscars. The central fancy yellow diamond has over 82 facets.
Image: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Known as the Tiffany Diamond, it was discovered in 1877 in a Kimberly mine right here in good old SA. The stone was bought by Tiffany & Co founder, Charles Lewis Tiffany, a year later.

Audrey Hepburn wearing a necklace featuring the famed Tiffany Diamond in the sixties.
Image: Getty Images

The incredible yellow cushion-cut gem was paired with another 16 cushion-cut and 46 brilliant diamonds to create the showstopping necklace you saw at the Academy Awards.

The entire piece, which is set in platinum, is worth over $30m (about R416m), according to Vogue.

Lady Gaga's recent Oscar outing marks the first time the 141-year-old jewel has been worn on the red carpet. 

That said, Lady Gaga isn't the first actress to wear it — that honour goes to Audrey Hepburn, although the gem was set in a different necklace at the time.

The late Hollywood legend fittingly wore the Tiffany Diamond in publicity shots for her film, Breakfast at Tiffany's, in the sixties

