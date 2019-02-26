Lady Gaga wears R416m necklace featuring rare SA gem to the Oscars

The incredible yellow cushion-cut gem was paired with another 16 cushion-cut and 46 brilliant diamonds to create the showstopping necklace you saw at the Academy Awards.

The entire piece, which is set in platinum, is worth over $30m (about R416m), according to Vogue.

Lady Gaga's recent Oscar outing marks the first time the 141-year-old jewel has been worn on the red carpet.

That said, Lady Gaga isn't the first actress to wear it — that honour goes to Audrey Hepburn, although the gem was set in a different necklace at the time.

The late Hollywood legend fittingly wore the Tiffany Diamond in publicity shots for her film, Breakfast at Tiffany's, in the sixties.