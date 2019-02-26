Lady Gaga wears R416m necklace featuring rare SA gem to the Oscars
Lady Gaga's been creating a stir since the Oscars on Sunday not only for her Best Original Song win — and her oh-so-steamy Shallow duet with Bradley Cooper — but because of her choice of accessories.
The actress paired her stunning black Alexander McQueen gown with a Tiffany & Co necklace featuring one of the world's largest fancy yellow diamonds as its centrepiece — the historic jewel weighs a whopping 128.54 carats!
Known as the Tiffany Diamond, it was discovered in 1877 in a Kimberly mine right here in good old SA. The stone was bought by Tiffany & Co founder, Charles Lewis Tiffany, a year later.
The incredible yellow cushion-cut gem was paired with another 16 cushion-cut and 46 brilliant diamonds to create the showstopping necklace you saw at the Academy Awards.
The entire piece, which is set in platinum, is worth over $30m (about R416m), according to Vogue.
Lady Gaga's recent Oscar outing marks the first time the 141-year-old jewel has been worn on the red carpet.
That said, Lady Gaga isn't the first actress to wear it — that honour goes to Audrey Hepburn, although the gem was set in a different necklace at the time.
The late Hollywood legend fittingly wore the Tiffany Diamond in publicity shots for her film, Breakfast at Tiffany's, in the sixties.