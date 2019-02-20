7 things you probably didn't know about the late, great Karl Lagerfeld

“He was 85?” everyone in the office chorused, upon hearing the passing of iconic designer, Karl Lagerfeld. “You’d never have thought: he looked so good.”

But that was Lagerfeld exactly. The larger-than-life, entertainingly controversial, wildly talented man with the grey ponytail, fingerless gloves, black sunglasses, and undefinable age.

A sartorial superstar, who over his career as the creative director of Chanel (and Chloé and Fendi) set the tone for the way we thought about fashion as wearers and observers. His eye, his pronouncements, his constant reworking of the iconic Chanel suit: they were what defined a master.

Mind you, so did his eccentricities.

Here's what you might not have known about him:

1. He refused to admit his age. Newspapers eventually dug up his birth certificates. He was born in 1933.

2. He was pelted with a pie by Peta activists. Well technically, Calvin Klein was caught in the crossfire, but the intent was there. Soz Calvin.