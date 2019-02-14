Musician The Squire re-enters music space with new sound

Where does the name and persona “The Squire” come from?

I think the Squire persona came to life because there were certain things I wanted to see on stage that I wasn’t seeing in the South African space. I realised the more I finessed myself the more of an experience I could give people if I shared myself a lot more. I’m becoming the artist I want to be because I realised who I am along the way.

What keeps you going?

I’m just happy to be a black South African boy with ghetto roots, an international understanding and taste – who’s also living his truth and consistently redefining his identity because that’s what a progressive human being does.

How have you changed as an artist over the years?

After Faith Alive there was a danger of me falling into being just a house vocalist which is not what I wanted to do. I didn’t want to be confined to a certain space. I was in the habit of being an entertainer, TV producer or entrepreneur but a musician.