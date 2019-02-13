S Mag

How to wear lingerie outside the bedroom: seductive everyday outfits

By Nothemba Mkhondo - 13 February 2019 - 12:40
Up the ante on your Valentine's Day outfit by putting a little of your lingerie on display.
Up the ante on your Valentine's Day outfit by putting a little of your lingerie on display.
Image: Getty Images/Christian Vierig

1. GET SUITED

When wearing high-waisted pants or a short suit, swap your crop top or boob tube for a lacy bralette. A flash of lace, combined with sharp shoulders and leg-lengthening trousers, creates a powerful, yet feminine, look.

Swap your crop top for a sexy bralette.
Swap your crop top for a sexy bralette.
Image: Getty Images/Edward Berthelot
Shirt and asymmetrical pleated skirt by SA designer Thebe Magugu.
Shirt and asymmetrical pleated skirt by SA designer Thebe Magugu.
Image: Aart Verrips

2. LAYER UP

Try reverse layering by wearing your bra as an accessory on top of your clothing. The key here is to choose a classic bra that goes with your base outfit — think clean lines, solid complementary colours — all in all, less is more.

3. PLAY PEEK-A-BOO

A sure-fire way to let your underwear shine without showing too much skin is by topping it with something sheer. Whether you go for a bodysuit or classic high-waisted knickers and a bralette, choose a splash of colour that will pop out from under your see-through dress or top.

Sheer dresses allow you to show of your lingerie without showing off too much skin.
Sheer dresses allow you to show of your lingerie without showing off too much skin.
Image: Getty Images/Edward Berthelot
Wearing a corset as outerwear kicks your outfit up a level.
Wearing a corset as outerwear kicks your outfit up a level.
Image: Getty Images

4. GET WAISTED

A corset translates easily from the boudoir to everyday wear. Top a crisp shirt or dress with this waist-cinching garment and opt for voluminous sleeves for maximum effect.

Why not colour block your bra with your outfit?
Why not colour block your bra with your outfit?
Image: Getty Images

5. COLOUR CONTRAST

Play with contrast by letting your bra show from a deep V-neck top. If you’re feeling bold, colour block your underwear with your outfit to make even more of a statement.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Load-shedding: What you need to know about Eskom's latest crisis
Security guards murdered in patrol vehicle in Joburg
X