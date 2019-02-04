Moozlie, Snoop Dogg & Khaya Mthethwa: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend
Looking at the barrage of images and tweets, you'd be forgiven for thinking the only thing that happened this weekend was the Cotton Fest. Even poor Lauryn Hill's (surprise) arrival in the country didn't seem to garner as much attention as King Kotini's inaugural music and lifestyle event.
Never mind though because we have you covered; from rappers caught napping, gospel singers leading the hallelujah chorus to Moozlie making different strides in the popularity contest-here's some of what your favourites got up to this weekend.
The cool kids of Johannesburg descended on Newton on Saturday to honour the patron saint of cool kids, Riky Rick, at the inaugural Cotton Fest. With a decent turnout and celebrity friends in tow, it's no wonder the Boss Zonke hitmaker was so pumped by the time he hit the stage.
Poor Moozlie hasn't had the easiest of starts to the year following THAT driving campaign she was a part of. Lucky for her, social media and the skrrr skrrr generation have short memories, and come Saturday all was forgiven. The rapper formerly known for her bald head also took to the stage at Cotton Fest.
Never one to follow the rules or the masses, Snoop Dogg defied the unofficial Black boycott when he attended a Super Bowl event last night. Following recent controversies around racism in the sport (which ultimately cost football player Colin Kaepernick his career), this year's Super Bowl was largely seen as the place not to be seen at....unless you're Snoop.
Married to a former Miss South Africa, and with a baby on the way, we can see how the former Idols SA winner, Khaya Mthethwa, has a lot to be thankful for. On Sunday the gospel singer led the sermon at his family's church Oasis, which is at the heart of Umlazi township.
Another day, another Kim K selfie. Yawn. Which is probably why husband Kanye fell asleep in the back.