Deja vu: these are the '90s fashion trends you'll be wearing in 2019
While inspirations from the 1990s have been cropping up in various streetwear and runway looks for a few years now, the return of this decade's aesthetics to the fashion scene has resurrected some very specific wardrobe items in which denim, leather, flashy fabrics, and wide cuts have their place.
Like it or not, the movement is set to continue in 2019, and may even intensify, with more vivid colours, high-waisted jeans and trousers, crop tops, and a major comeback for ... cycling shorts.
Here are five trends you'll need to follow closely if you want to surf this retro wave:
1. FLUORESCENT COLOURS
The 1990s were dominated by flashy and even fluorescent hues. Now those who were brought up during the decade are embracing the return of vivid yellow, green, and pink.
Expect a major comeback for this trend in 2019, whether it be in the form of small touches or more daring total looks. Some of the bigger fashion houses have rediscovered a love for fluorescent tones, notably Emporio Armani which has deployed them in ladies' suits, and Cristiano Burani who mixes them with denim.
2. STONEWASHED DENIM
A must-have material in the 1990s, denim will be one of the stars of 2019 but ... only if it's faded. The washed-out fabric was everywhere on the catwalks for the 2019 spring/summer collections in the four fashion capitals.
Suitable for streetwear, retro, disco, and western looks, stonewashed denim is compatible with a multitude of styles and sources of inspiration, as demonstrated by Dior and Isabel Marant in their most recent shows.
3. CYCLING SHORTS AGAIN
You may have assumed that they were gone forever, but cycling shorts will be back in 2019. Iconic pieces in the 1980s and 1990s, these sporty creations are about to return: a nightmare for many veteran fashion addicts.
Cycling shorts were initially seen on Kim Kardashian before they invaded catwalks in Paris, Milan, London and New York. Such fashion houses as Fendi, Prada, Roberto Cavalli, and Blumarine have even made them key pieces in their 2019 spring/summer collections.
4. SPORTSWEAR
Don't overlook the return of sportswear, which has been ongoing for several seasons. It has even been embraced by some of the major luxury houses. Louis Vuitton, Balenciaga, Gucci, and Valentino have jumped on the bandwagon with offers of ultra-desirable sneakers: a trend that in itself is something of a 1990s revival.
Technical materials, sweatshirts and hoodies, sports-inspired crop tops, and the flashier the colour the better: sportswear has every reason to feature in your wardrobe resolutions 2019.
5. MOONBAGS
In the wake of a few failed attempts to bring them back, humble moonbags are set to become essential accessories in 2019.
Featuring in streetwear-inspired looks, super luxury versions of these 1990s bags for both men and women have recently been presented by major ready-to-wear and couture houses, notably by Escada and Off-White in their 2019 spring/summer shows.