Deja vu: these are the '90s fashion trends you'll be wearing in 2019

While inspirations from the 1990s have been cropping up in various streetwear and runway looks for a few years now, the return of this decade's aesthetics to the fashion scene has resurrected some very specific wardrobe items in which denim, leather, flashy fabrics, and wide cuts have their place.

Like it or not, the movement is set to continue in 2019, and may even intensify, with more vivid colours, high-waisted jeans and trousers, crop tops, and a major comeback for ... cycling shorts.

Here are five trends you'll need to follow closely if you want to surf this retro wave: