Our beauty editor's top picks to fix a recedig hairline
S Mag beauty editor, Nokubonga Thusi, shares her choices for the best hairline renewing products to try
1. Suki Suki Natural Miraculous Oil, R200
The best thing you can do when wanting to renew a damaged hairline is to promote as much blood circulation to the scalp as possible. Massage hair oil along the hairline in circular motions to stimulate the hair follicle and promote regrowth.
2. Mizani Scalp Care Cooling Serum, R320
If your scalp is very sensitive, protect it from becoming dry by using a cooling serum to help combat itching and tightness. This allows the scalp to repair itself without sensitivity. It also gives your hair a healthy shine.
2. Trichotin Hair Regenesis, R418
If the hair loss is not permanent, try using a hair supplement to help stimulate regrowth from the inside. This hair supplement uses nettle, vitamin A and kelp to oxygenate the follicles, rebuild proteins and nourish the scalp.