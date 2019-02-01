S Mag

Our beauty editor's top picks to fix a recedig hairline

By Nokubonga Thusi - 01 February 2019 - 13:46
Image: 123RF/ Dontree Malaimarn

S Mag beauty editor, Nokubonga Thusi, shares her choices for the best hairline renewing products to try

1. Suki Suki Natural Miraculous Oil, R200

The best thing you can do when wanting to renew a damaged hairline is to promote as much blood circulation to the scalp as possible. Massage hair oil along the hairline in circular motions to stimulate the hair follicle and promote regrowth.

2. Mizani Scalp Care Cooling Serum, R320

If your scalp is very sensitive, protect it from becoming dry by using a cooling serum to help combat itching and tightness. This allows the scalp to repair itself without sensitivity. It also gives your hair a healthy shine.

2. Trichotin Hair Regenesis, R418

If the hair loss is not permanent, try using a hair supplement to help stimulate regrowth from the inside. This hair supplement uses nettle, vitamin A and kelp to oxygenate the follicles, rebuild proteins and nourish the scalp.

