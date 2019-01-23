From Nomzamo Mbatha to Kylie Jenner: is lime green celebs' fave new colour?

‘Living Coral' might have officially been declared the colour of 2019, but unofficially, a very different shade is making its way onto the fashion radar.

Lime green has been flashing up on celebrity Instagram accounts for some time now, as some of the most famous faces in the fashion industry embrace the vivid neon hue. But how can you incorporate it into your wardrobe?

For the boldest of fashion followers, the obvious choice would be to channel Blake Lively or Nomzamo Mbatha and do head-to-toe green in an eye-wateringly vivid shade.

Lively, who was one of the earliest champions of the current trend, stepped out in a zesty suit and matching sweater back in August, igniting Hollywood's fascination with the trend.

While Mbatha was spotted in a lime zest dress by Toju Foyeh on the front page of the Sunday Tribune's Christmas issue.