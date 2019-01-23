Dress like the stars: Naak Musiq & Mpho Letsholonyane

Presenter Mpho Letsolonyane and musician Naaq Musiq’s personal style can be described as laid-back with elements of sportswear.

Letsoloyane is often seen in sneakers paired with a sporty jacket and denim jeans. What to love most about her style is her ability to transition from a casual to a sleek night time look.

Naaq Musiq’s fashion choices can be described as a fresh take on casual dressing. His looks range from straight cut jeans paired with t-shirts and sneakers to carefully selected formal wear in colours such as burgundy and royal blue.

If you’re looking to stand out, here are some style tips to incorporate into your own wardrobe.