Dress like the stars: Naak Musiq & Mpho Letsholonyane
Presenter Mpho Letsolonyane and musician Naaq Musiq’s personal style can be described as laid-back with elements of sportswear.
Letsoloyane is often seen in sneakers paired with a sporty jacket and denim jeans. What to love most about her style is her ability to transition from a casual to a sleek night time look.
Naaq Musiq’s fashion choices can be described as a fresh take on casual dressing. His looks range from straight cut jeans paired with t-shirts and sneakers to carefully selected formal wear in colours such as burgundy and royal blue.
If you’re looking to stand out, here are some style tips to incorporate into your own wardrobe.
Mpho Letsholonyane
Steal her style
- Comfort is essential! Sneakers are no longer only a guy’s thing, shop for different variations to pair with a simple outfit such as jeans and a t-shirt.
- When it comes to accessories, shop for statement earrings to lift minimal formal looks.
- Wearing prints can be tricky, if you’re not sure how-start by pairing printed items with solid items and continue to build from that.
Wardrobe Inspiration:
Naak Music
Steal his style
- When shopping for denim, be more experimental and shop for differently styled patterns and cuts to fit every occasion.
- If suiting is not your thing, shop for different coloured formal blazers and pair with contrasting print shirts and complete the look with a solid colour trouser.
- When it comes to accessories consider sunglasses to be an essential part of your wardrobe. Add chains as well as bracelets to switch up your looks.
Wardrobe inspiration:
Stockists:
American Swiss, americanswiss.co.za
H&M, h&m.com
Mat and May, matandmay.co.za
Superbalist, superbalist.com
Woolworths, woolworths.co.za