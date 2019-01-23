S Mag

Dress like the stars: Naak Musiq & Mpho Letsholonyane

By Keneilwe Pule - 23 January 2019 - 09:47
Image: Mpho_Letsholoyane / Instagram

Presenter Mpho Letsolonyane and musician Naaq Musiq’s personal style can be described as laid-back with elements of sportswear.

Letsoloyane is often seen in sneakers paired with a sporty jacket and denim jeans. What to love most about her style is her ability to transition from a casual to a sleek night time look.

Naaq Musiq’s fashion choices can be described as a fresh take on casual dressing. His looks range from straight cut jeans paired with t-shirts and sneakers to carefully selected formal wear in colours such as burgundy and royal blue.

If you’re looking to stand out, here are some style tips to incorporate into your own wardrobe.

Mpho Letsholonyane

View this post on Instagram

Day 10 of 2019 #Hunt6d 📷 @zeetakesnicepictures

A post shared by Mpho Letsholonyane (@mpho_letsholonyane) on

Steal her style

  1. Comfort is essential! Sneakers are no longer only a guy’s thing, shop for different variations to pair with a simple outfit such as jeans and a t-shirt.
  2. When it comes to accessories, shop for statement earrings to lift minimal formal looks.
  3. Wearing prints can be tricky, if you’re not sure how-start by pairing printed items with solid items and continue to build from that.

Wardrobe Inspiration: 

Update your wardrobe: what to add & what to ditch for a fashionable 2019

Look your most stylish self in the new year by adding and subtracting these clothes and shoes from your wardrobe
S Mag
6 hours ago

Naak Music

View this post on Instagram

Berlin swag 💦

A post shared by NaakMusiQ (@iamnaakmusiq) on

Steal his style

  1. When shopping for denim, be more experimental and shop for differently styled patterns and cuts to fit every occasion.
  2. If suiting is not your thing, shop for different coloured formal blazers and pair with contrasting print shirts and complete the look with a solid colour trouser.
  3. When it comes to accessories consider sunglasses to be an essential part of your wardrobe. Add chains as well as bracelets to switch up your looks.

Wardrobe inspiration: 

Stockists: 

American Swiss, americanswiss.co.za

H&M, h&m.com

Mat and May, matandmay.co.za

Superbalist, superbalist.com

Woolworths, woolworths.co.za

 

Dress like the stars: Sho Madjozi and Jidenna

Your weekly guide to dressing like the stars
S Mag
1 month ago

Dress like the stars: Thulisile Phongolo and Lunga Shabalala

Your weekly guide to dressing like the stars
S Mag
28 days ago

Dress like the stars: Amanda Black and Vusi Nova

Your guide to dressing like the stars
S Mag
2 months ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Zimbabwe protests - What has happened so far
High-speed crash caught on camera during 'street race'
X