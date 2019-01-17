3 dead-easy diet changes that'll help you lose weight

MAKE MEAL PREP A ROUTINE

Eating out all the time probably isn't the best course of action when you're trying to lose weight. However, staying in and cooking doesn't guarantee you'll eat diet-friendly meals either - especially if your pantry is stocked with all sorts of tempting high-kilojoule goodies.

Coetzee advises you to get into the habit of planning and prepping your daily meals ahead of time. "If you have healthy food on hand, sticking to your goals becomes much easier. Deciding what you’ll eat ahead of time can contribute to helping you make healthy life choices," he says.

Head to the supermarket armed with a list and stick to it. Better yet, do so after you've eaten.

"Try to avoid the straight-after-work shopping routine when one is feeling stressed and a little peckish," confirms Sunday Times food editor Hilary Biller. This will help you stay strong when faced with an array of enticing eats that shouldn't be added to your trolley.