MelaninMagic: stylist to the rappers, Storm

1. Where are you from?

I’m from Joburg, but I’m Venda. I’m from a tribe called Lemba, who are the black Jews of southern Africa.

2. What did you study?

I dropped out of high school to push my own hustle working in a skateboarding shop and selling clothes on the side.

3. How did you get into styling?

My friend’s girlfriend was always telling me that I dress nicely. Then one day she invited me on a set with her and asked me to dress the guys the way I dress. From there, other people heard about the kid and wanted to start working with me.

4. What does your work entail?

I work with clothing brands and partner with them to make their products sell and look better in a creative form.

5. You’ve been styling for six years: tell us a bit about your journey.

It really has not been easy at all. But I’ve worked with a lot of people who have shown me a lot and how I can grow. I was also the first black person to style Idols SA.

6. What are the biggest challenges you face in your job?

My biggest challenges are people not paying and not understanding my time and value. You also get difficult clients.

7. What is the best thing about being a stylist?