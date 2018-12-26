#MelaninPopping: Roundup of the best shade-inclusive beauty products
The word melanin is more than just a name for the substance in our skin cells that gives our complexion its tone: it has become a positive affirmation when talking about black African skin.
For years society has discriminated against dark skin tones — whether through racism or classism. But now we are witnessing the sprinklings of black girl magic from a more assertive generation that refused to neglected the skin they were born in.
Black models are refusing to bring their own foundation shades from home to the backstage of fashion shows or sets, and there is suddenly an unshakable power in being of the brown hue.
This has signalled the call for more shade-inclusive products within the beauty industry, and has required a 360° shift in education about darker skin tones, with the result that there is now more information available on beauty for dark skin tones, including tips on shade matching, undertones, and the like.
1. The Foundation
Lancome Teint Idole and Dior Forever Under Cover foundation ranges not only have the shades but have the perfect formulations for long-wear coverage that still looks like skin. Lancome Teint Idole Ultra Wear 24 HR Wear, R550; Dior Forever Undercover 24H Full Coverage, R740
2. The Blush:
Leave the candy pink blush alone: dark skin tones should gravitate towards warmer tones, such as red, terracotta, burnt orange, and purple, which is the best substitute for pink. Black Radiance Artisan Colour Baked Blushes, R140 each
3. The Colour
There is no reason to be afraid of bold colour: just know how to use it to your advantage. Play around and see which colour suit your skin and apply it in subtle way,s such as on the lashes or nails. You can also use pops of colour in the lids or lash line to make the boldest colour look more refined and slowly build your colour confidence. Wet n Wild Color Icon Eyeshadow 10-Pan Palettes, R120; Morgan Taylor Nail Lacquer Collection, R150
4. The Innovation
Customisation is a commodity in a world that is still becoming used to an increased shades offering. Whether you’re still in search of your perfect shade or need to switch up your foundation due to seasonal changes, having colour adjusting drops in you arsenal will allow you to adjust your foundation or concealer shade to suit your needs. Gosh Mix & Fix Colour Drops, 30ml, R227
5. The Contour Stick
For maximum sculpting power, go for a contour shade that is two to three shades darker than your skin tone, and one that has a slightly cooler undertone, as it will further enhanced by the natural warm undertone of your skin. Smashbox Studio Skin Shaping Foundation, R525
6. The Concealer
It’s all well and good to go for pale concealer shades if your aim is to brighten and highlight the under eye. But it comes to choosing concealers that will perfectly match and correct on a darker skin tone, always go for concealers with a warm yellow or orange undertone that will easily blend in with your natural skin undertone, as well as effectively conceal dark areas. Black Radiance True Complexion Under Eye Concealers, R160