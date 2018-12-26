MelaninPopping: Roundup of the best shade-inclusive beauty products

The word melanin is more than just a name for the substance in our skin cells that gives our complexion its tone: it has become a positive affirmation when talking about black African skin.

For years society has discriminated against dark skin tones — whether through racism or classism. But now we are witnessing the sprinklings of black girl magic from a more assertive generation that refused to neglected the skin they were born in.

Black models are refusing to bring their own foundation shades from home to the backstage of fashion shows or sets, and there is suddenly an unshakable power in being of the brown hue.

This has signalled the call for more shade-inclusive products within the beauty industry, and has required a 360° shift in education about darker skin tones, with the result that there is now more information available on beauty for dark skin tones, including tips on shade matching, undertones, and the like.