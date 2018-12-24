Delicious meals that won't take over 30 minutes to prepare
It's the December holidays and while nobody really wants to cook, take-out is not always the best option. You don't want to spend all your money on food these holidays and be left with a bad case of 'Janu-worry'.
Try these easy recipes that wont take you in excess of 30 minutes. Breakfast, lunch and supper is sorted!
Breakfast
Golden Pumpkin Flapjacks
Serves 8
Ingredients
1 portion basic pancake batter
250ml (1 cup) mashed cooked pumpkin
30ml (2 tbsp) brown sugar
Pinch of grated nutmeg
Pinch of ground cinnamon
Pinch of ground mixed spice
15ml (1 tbsp) vegetable oil, for frying
Cinnamon sugar and honey, to serve
Method
Mix the mashed pumpkin, brown sugar and spices into the pancake batter. Heat oil in a non-stick pan on the stove, drop in a tablespoon of batter and fry until bubbles appear on the surface. Flip and fry the other side until golden. Set aside to keep warm and repeat for remaining batter. Serve with cinnamon, sugar and honey.
Lunch
Quick Spinach & Feta Pie
Serves 12 small pies
Ingredients
About 700g frozen creamed spinach, defrosted
200g feta cheese, cubed
Pinch of ground nutmeg
60ml (4 tbsp) Parmesan cheese, grated
2 extra-large eggs, lightly beaten
6 spring onions, finely sliced
8 sheets phyllo pastry
125ml (½ cup) butter, melted
Method
Preheat the oven to 180°C. Mix together the spinach, feta, nutmeg, Parmesan, eggs and onions and spoon the mixture into a 2-litre greased ovenproof dish or the openings of a large muffin pan. Brush each phyllo sheet with melted butter and crumple up like paper on top of the spinach mixture until the filling is completely covered. Bake for 30-40 minutes until golden brown. Makes 1 large or about 12 small pies.
Dinner
Sticky Chicken Stir-Fry
Serves 4
Ingredients
10ml (2 tsp) cornflour
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
5ml (1tsp) ground ginger
2.5ml (½ tsp) paprika
3 chicken breast fillets, cut into strips
45ml (3 tbsp) oil
1 large red pepper, seeded and sliced
Handful mange tout, finely sliced
6 spring onions, finely chopped, plus extra to garnish
30ml (2 tbsp) soy sauce
Zest and juice of 1 lemon
30ml (2 tbsp) runny honey
30ml (2 tbsp) sweet chilli sauce
30ml (2 tbsp) boiling water
2 blocks of 2-minute noodles, cooked
Method
Combine the cornflour, seasoning, ginger and paprika and rub all over the chicken. Preheat the oil in a wok or pan and stir-fry the chicken till golden. Remove from the pan and set aside. In the same pan, stir-fry the red pepper, peas and spring onions for 4 minutes. Return the chicken to the pan with the soy sauce, lemon zest and juice, honey, chilli sauce and water. Add the noodles, toss to mix and stir-fry until heated through. Serve garnished with extra spring onion.
Golden Pumpkin Flapjacks: Callie Maritz and Mari- Louis Guy / Sunday Times
Quick Spinach & Feta Pie/ Sticky Chicken Stir fry: Hillary Biller/ Sunday Times